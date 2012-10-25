* Beirut, party city that divides rich and poor
* Sectarian strains not far below surface
* Capital shaken by return to violence
By Samia Nakhoul
BEIRUT, Oct 25 Luxury yachts line the glitzy
seafront marina of Beirut's Zaytouneh Bay where owners would sip
champagne at sunset before stepping out for dinner - spoilt for
choice between going Italian at Signor Sassi or French at Cro
Magnon.
Across the street, the Whisky Mist night club at the
Intercontinental Phoenicia Hotel would normally be swinging with
Beiruti night clubbers. Gulf Arabs would head for the oriental
Awtar night club at the Monroe Hotel for a belly dancing show.
The real estate market, meanwhile, defies not just the laws
of economics but geopolitical gravity. "How people can ask for
$100,000 in rent when the country is on the edge of the abyss I
find extraordinary," said Michael Karam, a wine writer.
Lebanon would seem to have it all: a cosmopolitan society,
beach resorts, mountains, friendly weather, good food and wine,
and buzzing bars.
The party capital of the Arab world, Beirut is a
freewheeling city where Gulf Arabs, expatriates and Lebanese
émigrés fly in to enjoy its luxury hotels. But under the veneer
of modernity lie sectarian demons coiled to strike.
The car-bomb assassination last Friday of intelligence chief
Wissam al-Hassan - an attack almost universally blamed on Syria
and its local allies - brought the merry-go-round to a juddering
halt.
Gunmen and protesters filled the streets, reflecting the
antagonisms fuelling the conflict in next-door Syria and
reviving memories of the sectarian hatreds that sunk Lebanon
into its 1975-90 civil war, a conflict whose wounds have far
from healed.
It is not just the sectarian poison - reflecting the
regional struggle between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims and, in
Lebanon, the Christians split into alliances with both sides -
but the shocking social contrasts that lie beneath the surface.
'MANY LEBANONS'
Not far from the glamour of the Beirut seafront lie shanty
towns where destitute people fight for daily survival.
Two apartments in the gleaming skyscrapers overlooking
Zaytouneh Bay sold only a few months ago for $18 million and $14
million. Apartments for rent were non-negotiable a month ago at
a price of $100,000. Real estate agents claimed demand was high
from rich Syrians fleeing the conflict at home, but now they
admit they may not see such fat deals for some time.
"There are many Lebanons. We live in a true disconnect. This
place is on a respirator. We live in a bubble within the
bubble," said Maria, 47, an interior designer who left Lebanon
aged 9 and returned after 17 years abroad.
Even before last Friday's blast, the spillover from Syria
had started to have a knock-on effect in Lebanon.
Security was deteriorating as the rule of law crumbled.
Bank robberies and kidnappings for ransom picked up and
sectarian rumblings between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims heightened
as Lebanon's main Muslim factions lined up with the opposing
sides of the Syrian conflict.
Tourists who come for the Roman ruins stayed away this year,
leaving frightened Lebanese to contemplate another round of
sectarian strife.
The Christian-Muslim bigotry that triggered Lebanon's own
war is now buried within the overarching Sunni-Shi'ite struggle
convulsing the region. The battle lines in Syria are drawn
between the heterodox Shi'ite Alawite minority underpinning
Bashar al-Assad and the rebellious Sunni majority, with
minorities such as Christians and Druze caught in the crossfire.
Like other Lebanese, Karam has had enough. He will leave the
country in which he married, had children and lived through
three wars and a popular revolution.
"What prompted me to say this summer that it is time to go
is the fact that Syria is in crisis. I am not for one second one
of those people who say the Assad regime has to stay, No, but I
think while Syria is in crisis Lebanon will be in a more
dangerous situation," he said.
GREAT CITY
Karam moved to Lebanon from London in 1992, two years after
the war ended and the rebuilding of Beirut by former premier
Rafik al-Hariri, a billionaire construction tycoon, started.
The first tremor under this resurrected Beirut shook the
city in 2005, when Hariri was killed by a massive bomb. The
attack was blamed on Syria and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.
"Now my kids are 15 and 14. They want to go out and I don't
want them going out because I don't want to worry every time
they go out," said Karam.
Maria, the interior designer, has already sent her two sons
to school abroad. A Sunni Muslim with Shi'ite kids, she said
sectarianism was embedded in Lebanese life and she did not want
her children to subscribe to this culture.
"For me it is a personal choice but for them they have no
place in this society. They don't subscribe to the grammar of
this place," said Maria.
Beirutis are in a state of shock at the renewed violence,
which is reviving memories of the civil war which claimed more
than 150,000 lives.
RESILIENT CITY
Like many others Karam believes that unless the Lebanese
rebuild a state not based on religion, tackle the security
vacuum and revive the comatose economy, the country will lurch
from periods of growth and prosperity to periods of instability.
Syria is the epicentre at the moment. Sectarian hostility is
on the rise across the region. It began in Iraq after the fall
of Saddam Hussein, a Sunni Muslim, and the takeover of power by
majority Shi'ites. This shift in the balance of power reinforced
the influence of Shi'ite Iran and revived historic tensions in
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Lebanon and Syria.
That ugly side was on display last week after the car bomb
that killed Hassan, a Sunni Muslim opposed to the Syrian
leadership.
In Sunni neighbourhoods, gunmen set up roadblocks of burning
tyres, stopping passers-by and asking whether they were Sunni or
Shi'ite - a chilling throwback to the civil war.
A Reuters cameraman was asked about his religion. Despite
confirming he was Sunni he was prevented from filming because he
was told he had a "Shi'ite beard".
Sectarian anger boiled over, with protesters chanting
slogans insulting Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. "The
blood of Sunnis is boiling," they said.
Yet despite all its troubles, there is a resilience to
Beirutis, whose city could scarcely have survived without it.
"Beirut has tremendous energy, it is a city that picks
itself up in few hours. It is like a very ugly woman with lots
of charm and lots of character, extremely imperfect," said
Maria.
"As imperfect as it is with all these people trying to live
together, for better or for worse, they attempt to," she said.