By Oliver Holmes
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, Oct 23 Four people were killed
and 15 wounded in overnight gun battles in the Lebanese city of
Tripoli in a second night of fighting between Sunni and Alawite
gunmen loyal to different sides in the war in neighbouring
Syria, a military source said on Tuesday.
In the capital Beirut, tension eased after troops fanned out
across the city to clear the streets of gunmen who had clashed
on Sunday night.
The violence flared after the assassination of senior
Lebanese security official Wissam al-Hassan, who was opposed to
the Syrian leadership, in central Beirut on Friday.
The bombing and the ensuing clashes brought the civil war in
Syria into the heart of Lebanon and triggered a political
crisis, with the opposition demanding the resignation of the
mostly pro-Damascus cabinet of Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
The fighting in Tripoli took place between the neighbouring
areas of Bab al-Tabbaneh, a Sunni Muslim stronghold, and Jebel
Mohsen, an Alawite district.
Three Sunnis and one Alawite were killed and 15 people were
wounded, a military medical source told Reuters. Residents said
combatants traded machinegun-fire and rocket-propelled grenades.
On Tuesday morning, Tripoli's centre was busy and traffic
moved freely. Lebanese army soldiers kept watch in armoured
vehicles mounted with heavy machine guns. But shops close to the
combat zone were shuttered.
A fruit market on the front line was closed and residents
said they feared snipers. Teenagers in t-shirts with guns hid
behind buildings to peek out up the hill into Jebel Mohsen.
Tripoli's Sunni Muslims support the Syrian rebels fighting
to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, who are mostly from
Syria's Sunni majority.
Assad is a member of the Alawite sect, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam. He can count on the support of Hezbollah, a
powerful Shi'ite Islamist armed group that is part of the Mikati
government, as well as other Shi'ites and Alawites in Lebanon's
complex sectarian and political mix.
BOUTS OF FIGHTING
The overnight violence in Tripoli - which has suffered
previous bouts of fighting since the Syrian conflict started 19
months ago - brought the toll to at least 10 dead and 65 wounded
since Friday.
Lebanon is still haunted by its 1975-1990 civil war, which
made Beirut a byword for carnage and wrecked large parts of the
city. Many Lebanese fear the Syrian war will propel their
country back to those days, destroying their efforts to rebuild
it as a centre of trade, finance and tourism with a measure of
democracy.
Opposition politicians have accused Syria of being behind
Friday's killing of Brigadier General Hassan, who had worked to
counter Syrian influence in Lebanon.
A Sunni Muslim, he helped to uncover a bomb plot that led to
the arrest and indictment in August of a pro-Assad former
Lebanese minister.
He also led an investigation that implicated Syria and
Hezbollah in the 2005 assassination of Rafik al-Hariri, a former
prime minister of Lebanon.
Mikati, who is also a Sunni Muslim, had personal ties to the
Assad family before he became prime minister in January last
year. His cabinet includes Hezbollah as well as Christian and
other Shi'ite politicians close to Damascus.
He offered to resign at the weekend to make way for a
government of national unity but President Michel Suleiman
persuaded him to stay in office to allow time for talks on a way
out of the political crisis.
If he were to stand down before an alternative was worked
out, it would mean the collapse of the political compromise that
has kept the peace in Lebanon.
Free Patriotic Movement parliamentarian Michel Aoun, a
Christian politician and an ally of Hezbollah, said Lebanon
could not live with such a power vacuum, and noted that
formation of a government could take six months or more.
"What happened (Hassan's assassination) constitutes a
security setback but if there was a vacuum, maybe the country
would be in chaos," he told the Beirut Daily Star newspaper.