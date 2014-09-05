BEIRUT, Sept 5 Al Qaeda's Syrian branch, the
Nusra Front, told Lebanon's Sunni Muslims they must support its
cause or "pay the price" and said the coming period would be
decisive for anyone who stood with the Lebanese army.
The statements were made in a video which purported to show
several Lebanese soldiers the Islamist militants captured during
an incursion into a border town last month. It was not
immediately possible to verify the video.
Lebanon has become increasingly embroiled in the civil war
ravaging its larger neighbour, where the Lebanese Shi'ite group
Hezbollah as well as some Lebanese Sunnis have gone to fight on
opposing sides of a war that has killed over 170,000 people.
Rocket attacks, car bombs and gun battles linked to Syria's
conflict have killed hundreds in Lebanon over the past three and
half years, and last month Islamist militants including Nusra
fighters overran the border town of Arsal for several days.
The militants took a number of security force members
hostage during the incursion, and more than 20 are still in
their hands. The militants, who also include members of the al
Qaeda offshoot Islamic State, are demanding a prisoner swap.
On Friday, the Nusra Front released a nearly half-hour long
video showing several of the prisoners denouncing Hezbollah for
supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a member of the
minority Alawite sect.
Addressing "the Sunni people in Lebanon," a narrator in the
video said: "You are of us, and we are of you. Support your
people in Syria and be their assistance. Be aware, before you
pay the price of being involved in a war alongside the Lebanese
army against your brothers, the mujahideen."
"Or you shall pay the price just as the Sunni people in
Syria did before you through the domination of the Nasiriyah
(Alawites) and Rafidah (Shi'ites)," it said, using derogatory
Arabic terms for the two sects.
The video also warned Shi'ites and "all sects of Lebanon"
against supporting Hezbollah.
It called on Muslim clerics to make clear how Sunnis should
view the army because "the coming stage will be decisive, with
God's permission, for all those who belong to or stand with
these criminals."
The soldiers who were kidnapped include Sunnis, Shi'ites and
Christians - Lebanon's three biggest sects.
Families of captive soldiers have been blocking roads across
Lebanon in protest at the the pace of negotiations, which have
so far failed to secure the release of their relatives.
(Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by Ralph Boulton)