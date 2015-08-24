BEIRUT Several hundred Lebanese protesters chanting anti-government slogans marched in central Beirut on Monday after two days of much larger rallies that descended into violence.

Security services escorted the demonstrators who were marching towards the government building. Earlier on Monday protest organisers postponed a larger protest rally until Saturday.

The "You Stink" campaign has mobilised around the government's failure to deal with collecting trash.

Scores of people have been wounded during clashes between police and demonstrators after the weekend demonstrations that brought thousands onto the streets.

