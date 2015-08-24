Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BEIRUT Several hundred Lebanese protesters chanting anti-government slogans marched in central Beirut on Monday after two days of much larger rallies that descended into violence.
Security services escorted the demonstrators who were marching towards the government building. Earlier on Monday protest organisers postponed a larger protest rally until Saturday.
The "You Stink" campaign has mobilised around the government's failure to deal with collecting trash.
Scores of people have been wounded during clashes between police and demonstrators after the weekend demonstrations that brought thousands onto the streets.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Gareth Jones)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.