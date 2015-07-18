PRAGUE, July 18 Five Czechs and their Lebanese
driver are missing in Lebanon, a spokeswoman of the Czech
foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Lebanese media reported that five Czech nationals had gone
missing when their abandoned vehicle was found near Kefraya in
eastern Lebanon, a popular destination for tourists.
Passports, money and cameras were found inside the vehicle and
security services had launched an investigation.
The Czech foreign ministry knows the identities of the
missing Czechs, but it would not publish that information in
order not to jeopardise the investigation, Michaela Lagronova of
the Czech foreign ministry told reporters.
She added the Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek will
be in telephone contact with his Lebanese counterpart later on
Saturday.
(Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Sylvia Westall in
Beirut; editing by Ralph Boulton)