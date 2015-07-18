(Repeats to show in story slug that Reuters TV footage
available with text story)
PRAGUE, July 18 Five Czechs and their Lebanese
driver are missing in Lebanon, a spokeswoman for the Czech
foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Lebanese media and a security source had reported earlier on
Saturday that five Czech nationals had gone missing when their
abandoned vehicle was found near Kefraya in eastern Lebanon, a
popular destination for tourists in the wine-producing area.
Passports, money and cameras were found inside the
Lebanon-registered vehicle in the West Bekaa region and security
services launched an investigation. Kefraya lies east of the
capital Beirut and west of the country's border with Syria.
The Czech foreign ministry knows the identities of the
missing Czechs, but it would not publish that information in
order not to jeopardise the investigation, Michaela Lagronova of
the ministry told reporters.
She added that Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek will
be in telephone contact with his Lebanese counterpart later on
Saturday. Some Lebanese media speculated that the incident could
be related to the imprisonment of a Lebanese national in the
Czech Republic. Reuters was not able to confirm this.
It is not the first time foreigners have gone missing in
eastern Lebanon. Seven Estonians riding bicycles in the Bekaa
Valley were kidnapped by masked gunmen in 2011 and released
after four months.
Earlier that year two Polish tourists were briefly captured
in the Bekaa Valley but freed after security forces opened fire
on their captors at a checkpoint.
(Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Sylvia Westall in
Beirut; editing by Ralph Boulton and Digby Lidstone)