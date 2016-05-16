BEIRUT May 16 The Lebanese prime minister
sought to ease concerns about a new U.S. law targeting
Hezbollah's finances in comments published on Monday, after the
group attacked the central bank for agreeing to measures it
depicts as part of a war against it.
The U.S. Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Act
(HIFPA) passed in December threatens sanctions against anyone
who finances Hezbollah in a significant way.
It has ignited an unprecedented dispute between Lebanon's
most powerful group - the heavily armed Hezbollah - and a
central bank widely seen as a pillar of the otherwise weak and
dysfunctional Lebanese state.
Prime Minister Tammam Salam, in comments reported in
As-Safir newspaper, warned against using the issue for political
grandstanding.
"We are dealing with it with the finance minister and the
(central bank) governor, and matters are still under control,"
he said.
Hezbollah MPs last week said the law was paving the way for
"a local war of elimination" launched with the help of the
Lebanese central bank and a number of other banks. It urged the
central bank governor to review a recent circular to banks
detailing regulations about who can be sanctioned.
The MPs said the law would push the country "towards
bankruptcy because of a wide rift" that would emerge between
Lebanese and the banks - a suggestion that many Lebanese would
stop dealing with the banks for fear of being sanctioned.
Hezbollah, whose fighters played a major role in forcing
Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon in 2000, enjoys strong
support in the Lebanese Shi'ite community. Its members include
government ministers, MPs, and local councillors.
Lebanon's banking sector accounts for around 6 percent of
gross domestic product.
Since 2001, the United States has put more than 100
individuals and entities affiliated with Hezbollah on sanctions
lists under existing anti-terrorism funding legislation, but
this new law is aimed at Hezbollah specifically.
Iran-backed Hezbollah, classified as a terrorist group by
the United States, wields enormous political influence in
Lebanon and its powerful military wing is playing a major role
in the Syrian conflict.
U.S. SAYS TO PROTECT LEBANESE ECONOMY AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE
Central Bank governor Riad Salameh recently used an
interview on a flagship current affairs programme to assure
citizens the regulations protect them from having bank accounts
arbitrarily blocked or closed.
The United States has a list of people sanctioned for
terrorism. A Lebanese bank or company doing business with one
will not be able to do deal with any U.S. financial institution
because that institution could be fined for non-compliance.
While in theory a Lebanese bank could carry on working with
these individuals and just accept that it cannot have a
relationship with international banks, Salameh said this would
not be an option and all banks must comply.
The Association of Banks in Lebanon said there are Lebanese
banks in 33 countries and the regulations are necessary to keep
Lebanon part of the global banking system.
"While we will remain vigilant in our efforts to isolate
Hezbollah from the international financial system, we will do so
in a manner that protects, as much as possible, the Lebanese
economy and financial system, and that does not target innocent
people," the U.S. Embassy in Beirut said in written answers to
questions from Reuters.
(Editing by Tom Perry; editing by Ralph Boulton)