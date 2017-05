BEIRUT Nov 24 Lebanon's economy is expected to grow 1.5 to 2 percent in 2016, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said in a televised speech in Beirut on Thursday.

Inflation in 2016 was expected to be close to zero percent, he said, in a speech to a banking conference.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Larry King)