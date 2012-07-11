* FDI key to offsetting current account deficit
By Mirna Sleiman
BEIRUT, July 11 Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor says
he will not visit Lebanon any time soon and doesn't plan any
fresh investments in the tiny Mediterranean country.
The chief executive of Al Habtoor Group, and the son of
prominent United Arab Emirates business tycoon Khalaf Al
Habtoor, is fed up with continuous conflict among Lebanese
politicians and tensions spilling over from neighbouring Syria.
He is one of a number of investors from the wealthy Arab
Gulf states who are putting their investment plans for Lebanon
on hold or rethinking their strategies in the country. This
could deal a blow to the Lebanese economy.
"We're not necessarily exiting Lebanon but we're definitely
not reopening HabtoorLand and not investing a dirham in the
country until the political situation stabilises," Al Habtoor
said on the telephone from Europe.
"We like the country but our company is not making a profit.
We're actually losing."
Al Habtoor Group, one of the UAE's biggest family businesses
with a portfolio spanning hospitality, construction, education
and automotive operations, owns two hotels in Lebanon and an
amusement park that has been closed since 2005. Last October it
agreed to award the management of one its hotels to Hilton
Worldwide Inc.
Lebanon depends heavily on foreign direct investment to
offset its current account deficit, its shortfall in trade of
goods and services. The deficit was estimated by the
International Monetary Fund last year at $5.6 billion, a very
high 14.4 percent of gross domestic product.
So the Lebanese economy risks being destabilised by any
weakening of investor confidence due to the uprising in Syria.
Foreign direct investment fell to $4 billion in 2011 from $4.8
billion a year earlier, according to Nabil Itani, head of the
government's Investment Development Authority of Lebanon (IDAL).
The northern city of Tripoli has been the scene of fierce
fighting between Lebanese factions taking opposing sides of the
Syrian conflict, while the Lebanese border region has been used
by rebels to smuggle arms into Syria and escape Syrian troops.
Some Lebanese leaders have endorsed the Syrian uprising but
Prime Minister Najib Mikati's uneasy coalition includes the
Hezbollah group, which supports its longtime ally, Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad. In the worst case, the Syria issue
could trigger a fresh wave of sectarian conflict in Lebanon; at
the very least, it threatens to increase political tensions in
the cabinet, hindering efforts to solve problems such as the
country's electricity shortage, which is causing blackouts.
At state-owned utility Electricite Du Liban, protesting
contract workers have been disrupting revenue collection as they
demand full-time employment with EDL. But parliamentary approval
of a bill to employ them full-time has been held up Christian
politicians' claims that the bill would destabilise the
sectarian balance among public sector employees.
"The political situation in Lebanon is getting worse every
day, and now very few investors have the appetite to invest
money," said a Dubai-based real estate developer, who declined
to be named because of the political sensitivity of his remarks.
"Lebanon has a unique geography, weather and culture but
even if you ride the political rollercoaster and you win a
contract, there's little chance under current circumstances that
the investment pays off. It's not really worth it unless
politicians realise the opportunities they're missing and the
income they're losing."
COMMERCIAL TIES
Lebanon has historically had strong commercial ties to the
Gulf; tourists from the region have flocked to Beirut since the
1975-1990 civil war, and a large population of Lebanese work in
the Gulf.
Although definitive data for the amount of Gulf investment
in Lebanon is not available, a study by IDAL found most foreign
investors in projects which it handled between 2003 and 2010
were of Arab origin. The ratio of Western investors in Lebanon
has shrunk because of the global financial crisis, it said.
Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group and National Bank of
Kuwait have had a substantial presence in the country for years.
Most investment from the Gulf is believed to be in real estate
and tourism projects; Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim Properties, for
example, is developing a $300 million shopping mall in the
Beirut suburb of Hazmieh which is slated to open in 2013.
Such ties now risk fraying. Since May, Saudi Arabia, the
United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have warned
their citizens against travelling to Lebanon because of the
shaky security situation.
And the political tensions in Lebanon are having a negative
impact beyond security: they are making it more difficult for
the government to address economic problems and introduce
reforms to improve the investment climate.
The country's debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to fall to 132
percent from 135 percent this year, according to Finance
Minister Mohammed Safadi's draft 2012 budget. But it will remain
one of the world's highest ratios, partly because of
reconstruction costs from the civil war.
Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service said
shrinking confidence in Lebanon's ruling coalition could prevent
the government from pushing through much-needed budget reforms.
"The spread of popular unrest in Syria threatens the
existing economic and political frameworks in Lebanon," Moody's
said in comments emailed to Reuters.
In a sign of the government's weakness, it agreed in January
to raise the minimum wage by 35 percent, the first increase
since 2008, after pressure from labour unions which threatened a
general strike.
Many business leaders thought that at a time of pressure on
the economy and global financial uncertainty, a big wage hike
was a bad idea. But they managed to get the increase scaled back
only slightly, from an original plan in October for a 40 percent
hike.
"Raising wages makes everything a little harder," said Nemat
Shafik, deputy managing director of the IMF. "It eats up a lot
of resources that might have been used to create new jobs rather
than increasing the wages of people who already have jobs."
Lebanon's economy is believed to have slowed sharply last
year, partly because of the Syrian crisis. But in another sign
of the government's disarray, obtaining reliable data on the
slowdown has been difficult.
Minister of Economy and Trade Nicolas Nahas said in May
that GDP grew 5.2 percent in 2011, but businessmen and private
analysts questioned the accuracy of the figure, which they
believed was too high. The IMF has estimated GDP expanded just
1.5 percent last year, down from 7.0 percent in 2010.
Asked whether the government had taken adequate steps to
revive growth, Shafik said in May: "So far, no...Without higher
growth, it will be harder to bring down debt.
"Infrastructure and investments are long overdue, as are
reforms in the business environment."
CULTURE
Investment from the Gulf is unlikely to dry up completely;
economic and cultural ties with Lebanon have become too close
over the past two decades. Foreign investment is encouraged and
facilitated by a large number of well-connected Lebanese
expatriates who are used to managing the risks, and are unlikely
to be deterred by governments' travel warnings.
"Political instability is part of the culture in Lebanon.
From the day we set up presence here, we understood and accepted
the advantages and disadvantages," said Mutasim Mahmassani,
director-general of Al Baraka bank in Lebanon.
"We are a Gulf bank and we're still doing business in the
country." Al Baraka is financing a $40 million real estate
project in Beirut's upscale Verdun district, which it expects to
be completed by the end of 2013.
Lebanese officials note that the central bank has managed to
keep the Lebanese pound's exchange rate against the
dollar, one key to investor confidence, steady for the past
decade, even through crises such as Hezbollah's war with Israel
in 2006. The central bank's foreign reserves of currencies and
gold have remained almost unchanged this year at around $44
billion, according to the latest official data for May.
But at least until Syria's crisis is resolved, many
investors are likely to be skittish about new projects.
"The tensions in Syria are negatively affecting the Middle
East region, and mainly Lebanon. Huge funds and investment plans
from the Gulf could come to the country if the situation was
more stable and the outlook was clearer," said IDAL's Itani.