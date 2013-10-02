BEIRUT Oct 2 Lebanon launched an onshore oil
and gas survey on Wednesday, hoping that promising results from
surveys of its Mediterranean waters can be matched by similar
prospects onland.
Energy Minister Gebran said he hoped the results of the
first onshore 2-D seismic survey near Batroun, about 40 km (25
miles) north of Beirut, would be available by the end of the
year.
Bassil said in May that the offshore seismic surveys
indicated Lebanon has at least 30 trillion cubic feet in just a
small part of its territorial waters.
It has selected 46 international oil companies to bid to
explore for gas offshore, but the process has been delayed by
political paralysis since the resignation of Prime Minister
Najib Mikati more than six months ago.
Mikati's designated successor, Tammam Salam, has failed so
far to form a new government and Mikati's caretaker
administration does not have the authority to approve
exploration contracts.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam, writing by Dominic Evans, editing
by Christina Fincher)