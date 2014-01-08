* Failure to form new government has held up licensing round
* Lebanon has estimated gas reserves of 96 tcf
* Energy minister says delays harming Lebanon's credibility
BEIRUT, Jan 8 Lebanon delayed until April its
first offshore gas licensing round for a third time on Wednesday
after politicians repeatedly failed to form a government that
could approve the bidding process, its energy minister said.
Energy Minister Gebran Bassil, however, vowed to proceed
with the next proposed bidding round, with or without a fully
functioning government.
Forty-six companies have pre-qualified to bid for gas
exploration, but months of political gridlock have led to
repeated delays and Lebanon's estimated 96 trillion cubic feet
(tcf) of gas reserves remain unexploited.
Thanking companies for continuing to show interest in the
nascent gas sector despite the delays, Bassil told reporters the
bidding round was postponed from Jan. 10 to April 10.
"As far as I am concerned as minister of energy and water,
this is the last time I will delay the tender," he said, adding
the ministry may launch bidding on its own if no new government
had formed and the current caretaker government failed to do so.
Lebanon has been run by a caretaker administration since
Prime Minister Najib Mikati resigned last March, and political
squabbling has blocked the formation of a new government.
Last month Bassil told an oil and gas summit that the
political conflict could undermine the country's energy sector
and international credibility if it dragged on.
He reiterated those concerns on Wednesday, but also said the
delay could give more time to those companies that have said
they needed it in order to prepare to participate.
"It is a sad thing that Lebanon is delaying this tender for
the third time, and it will certainly lead to a lack of trust
and a lack of seriousness among the companies," Bassil said.
"It will do significant harm and history will not forgive
those who caused it."
Lebanon's caretaker administration has failed to launch the
bidding process, arguing that its powers should remain limited.
Developing the energy sector would be a boon for the tiny
Mediterranean country's economy, which has suffered since
Syria's civil war has hit tourism, trade and investment.
Officials also hope it could help the country deal with its
debt and domestic power shortages.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Alexander Dziadosz; editing by
David Evans)