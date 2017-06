LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic, rated B1/B/B, has hired Fransa Invest Bank, Natixis, and Standard Chartered to arrange the placement of a US dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to one of the lead managers.

The Reg S-only transaction is expected to be launched "in the near future," a statement said. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)