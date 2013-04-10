LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic, rated
B1/B/B, is planning to raise USD1bn through an increase of its
outstanding 2023 and 2027 Eurobonds, according to one of the
lead managers.
The sovereign has released yield guidance of 6.10%-6.20% for
a USD500m tap of its 6% notes due January 27 2023 and of
6.60-6.75% for a USD500m increase of its 6.75% notes due
November 29 2027.
The transaction would bring the total outstanding on each
note to USD1bn.
Fransa Invest Bank, Natixis and Standard Chartered are joint
bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price as early as
Thursday afternoon, Beirut time.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)