LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic, rated B1/B/B, has set final yields on the upcoming increase of its 2023 and 2027 Eurobonds, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign will tap its 6% notes due January 27 2023 at the final yield of 6.15% and its 6.75% notes due November 29 2027 at the final yield of 6.7%.

The sovereign is looking to raise USD1bn through the transaction.

The size split between the two taps is yet to be decided, according to a statement issued by one of the lead managers, although a banker close to the transaction yesterday told IFR the sovereign was looking to increase each note by USD500m.

The sovereign had released initial yield guidance of 6.10%-6.20% for the tap of its 2023s and of 6.60-6.75% for the tap of its 2027s.

Fransa Invest Bank, Natixis and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)