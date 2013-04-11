LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic, rated
B1/B/B, has launched a USD600m tap of its January 27 2023 notes
at 6.15% and a USD500m tap of its November 29 2027 at 6.7%,
according to a lead banker.
The sovereign was originally looking to raise USD1bn from
the transaction, but upsized the tap of the 2023 notes to set
overall deal size at USD1.1bn.
The taps will take the outstanding size of the 2023 note to
USD1.1bn and the 2027 bond to USD1bn.
Earlier, leads had set initial yield guidance of 6.10%-6.20%
for the tap of the 2023s and of 6.60-6.75% for the tap of its
2027s.
Fransa Invest Bank, Natixis and Standard Chartered are joint
bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price later today.
