LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic, rated
B1/B/B, has priced a USD600m tap of its January 27 2023 notes at
a reoffer of 98.882 to yield 6.15% and a USD500m tap of its
November 29 2027 at reoffer of 100.451 to yield 6.7%, according
to a lead banker.
The sovereign was originally looking to raise USD1bn from
the transaction, but upsized the tap of the 2023 notes to set
overall deal size at USD1.1bn.
The increases take the outstanding amount of the 2023 bonds
to USD1.1bn and the 2027 issue to USD1bn.
Leads had set initial yield guidance of 6.10%-6.20% for the
2023 and 6.60-6.75% for the 2027 increases on Wednesday.
Fransa Invest Bank, Natixis and Standard Chartered are joint
bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)