Oct 21 Here is a look back at events in Lebanon
after the country buried slain intelligence officer Wissam
al-Hassan amid violent clashes between protesters who want Prime
Minister Najib Mikati to quit and security forces.
Hassan led the investigation into the 2005 bombing which
killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri:
Feb. 2005 - Rafik al-Hariri, the former premier, is killed,
with around 21 others, by a truck bomb in Beirut, piling
pressure on Syria to end its 29-year military presence in
Lebanon. The last Syrian soldiers leave Lebanon on April 26.
Oct. 2005 - In a report to the U.N. Security Council, the
preliminary findings of the international investigation into
Hariri's killing implicate high-ranking Syrian and Lebanese
officials. Syria denies any role.
July 2006 - Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah - which is
backed by Iran and Syria - captures two Israeli soldiers in a
cross-border raid, setting off a 34-day war between Hezbollah
and Israel. A U.N. Security Council resolution ends the
conflict.
Aug. 2008 - On his first visit to Syria as the president of
Lebanon, Michel Suleiman agrees with President Bashar al-Assad
that their countries will establish diplomatic ties for the
first time since independence.
June 2009 - An anti-Syrian coalition, led by Saad Hariri, a
son of the murdered former premier, defeats Hezbollah and its
Christian ally Michel Aoun in parliamentary elections. Hariri
forms a new unity government in November.
Jan. 2011 - Ministers from Hezbollah and its political
allies resign, bringing down Hariri's government. Telecoms
tycoon Najib Mikati forms a new government in June dominated by
Hezbollah's political allies.
July 2012 - The Special Tribunal for Lebanon, established to
try suspects in Rafik Hariri's killing names the four men wanted
for the murder as Mustafa Amine Badreddine, a senior Hezbollah
figure, as well as Salim Jamil Ayyash, Hussein Hassan Oneissi
and Assad Hassan Sabra. Hezbollah denies any role in the killing
and says it will refuse to allow the suspects to be arrested.
April 2012 - Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon warns
Saudis to stay away from Lebanon's border areas, after two Saudi
citizens were kidnapped and tortured for eight days, before
being freed in a joint Saudi-Lebanese operation.
Aug. 2012 - Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states advise
their citizens to leave Lebanon after a mass kidnapping in
retaliation for events in Syria raises fears that violence may
be spilling across the region.
Sept. 2012 - On a visit to Lebanon, Pope Benedict appeals
for a halt to the flow of arms into Syria.
Oct. 2012 - Senior Lebanese intelligence official Wissam
al-Hassan, who led the investigation that implicated Syria and
Hezbollah in the 2005 assassination of Rafik Hariri, is killed
with seven others by a car bomb in Beirut.