BEIRUT Oct 19 Former Lebanese Prime Minister
Saad al-Hariri accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on
Friday of being behind the huge car bomb which killed a senior
Lebanese intelligence official in central Beirut.
Asked by Lebanon's Future Television who was responsible for
the killing, Hariri replied: "Bashar Hafez al-Assad," giving the
full name of the Syrian president.
"Who killed Wissam al-Hassan is as clear as day. Certainly
the Lebanese people will not be silent over this heinous crime
and I, Saad Hariri, promise that I will not be silent," he said.
Hariri's father, Rafik al-Hariri, was killed seven years ago
in a bombing which his supporters blamed on Damascus and its
ally in Lebanon, Hezbollah.
Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said Hassan's death made Lebanon
less safe. "He was our protector. This is a harsh blow but we
will not be scared and we should not accuse anyone inside
Lebanon so we don't give Bashar an excuse to seize the country."
"There is an intelligence agency that is deeply rooted in
Lebanon - the Syrian intelligence. There's more than one Michel
Samaha in the country," Jumblatt told Lebanese television,
referring to a pro-Assad Lebanese politician who was arrested in
August over a suspected bomb plot linked to Damascus.