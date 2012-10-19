BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures enters into long term, follow-on contract with Sikorsky
* CPI Aerostructures- entered into long term, follow-on contract with Sikorsky, to provide structural assemblies and kits for S-92 helicopter program
BEIRUT Oct 19 An explosion rocked central Beirut during rush hour on Friday, witnesses said.
The cause was not immediately clear. Ambulances were seen rushing to the scene.
* Amended and restated its IVD test development and component supply agreement with Illumina