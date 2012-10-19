* Senior Lebanese anti-Assad security official killed
* Iranian minister to visit Beirut
* Sunnis protest, burn tyres across country
By Oliver Holmes and Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Oct 20 A prominent Lebanese intelligence
official opposed to President Bashar al-Assad was killed in a
huge car bomb in Beirut in another sign that Syria's civil war
is dragging its volatile neighbour into the conflict.
Wissam al-Hassan, who led an investigation that implicated
Syria and Hezbollah in the assassination of former prime
minister Rafik al-Hariri, and seven other people were killed
when the bomb exploded in central Beirut on Friday afternoon.
Hassan, a Sunni Muslim who was close to Hariri, also helped
uncover a bomb plot that led to the arrest and indictment in
August of a pro-Assad former Lebanese minister, in a setback for
Damascus and its Lebanese allies including Hezbollah.
The bombing was the most serious to hit the capital since
Hariri's 2005 assassination and prompted Sunni Muslims to take
to streets across the country, burning tyres and blocking roads
in a show of sectarian anger.
Hariri's son, Saad al-Hariri, accused Assad of being behind
the bombing, while Lebanon's opposition March 14 bloc called on
Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government, which includes
ministers from Hezbollah, to resign over the bombing.
The head of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces,
Major-General Ashraf Rifi, described Hassan's death as a "huge
blow" and warned that further attacks were likely.
"We've lost a central security pillar," he told Future
Television. "Without a doubt, we have more sacrifices coming in
the future. We know that, but we will not be broken."
Rubble and the twisted, burning wreckage of several cars
filled the central Beirut street where the bomb exploded,
ripping the facades and balconies off buildings.
Firefighters scrambled through the debris and rescue workers
carried off the bloodied victims on stretchers. In the confusion
following the blast, it took several hours before any official
word emerged that Hassan had been targeted.
IRANIAN VISIT
Speaking shortly after the bombing, Lebanon's Foreign
Minister Adnan Mansour told Reuters that his Iranian counterpart
Ali Akbar Salehi had condemned the bombing and planned to visit
Beirut on Saturday.
Iran is a powerful supporter of both Hezbollah and Syria's
Assad, who is fighting a 19-month-old uprising waged by mainly
Sunni Muslim insurgents. More than 30,000 people have been
killed since the uprising erupted in March last year.
Lebanon's religious communities are divided between those
supporting Assad and those backing the rebels, leaving it
vulnerable to spillover from the Syrian bloodshed.
Two Syrian officers, including General Ali Mamlouk, the head
of Syria's national security bureau, were indicted along with
Lebanon's former information minister Michel Samaha in August
over a plot allegedly aimed at stoking violence in Lebanon.
The indictments were an unprecedented move against the more
powerful neighbour - a major player in Lebanon's affairs for
decades.
As well as being the brains behind the Samaha investigation,
Hassan led the investigation into Rafik Hariri's murder seven
years ago and uncovered evidence that implicated Syria and
Hezbollah - a charge they both deny. An international tribunal
accused several Hezbollah members of involvement in the murder.
Hassan, who returned to Lebanon on Thursday night from
Germany, had helped uncover many assassination attempts against
anti-Syrian figures in Lebanon. He himself escaped several
attempts on his life.
BLOOD ON THE STREETS
The bombing, which was reminiscent of scenes from Lebanon's
own 1975-1990 civil war, ripped through a street near Sassine
Square in Ashrafiyeh, a mostly Christian area.
Mikati said his government was trying to find out who
carried out the attack and those responsible would be punished.
Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, whose party still formally
supports Mikati's government although he is bitterly critical of
Assad and Hezbollah, said Hassan's death left Lebanon unsafe.
"He was our protector. This is a harsh blow but we will not
be scared and we should not accuse anyone inside Lebanon so we
don't give Bashar an excuse to seize the country," he said.
Syria had long played a major role in Lebanese politics,
siding with different factions during the civil war. It deployed
troops in Beirut and parts of the country during the war and
they stayed until 2005.
In Damascus, Syrian Information Minister Omran Zoabi told
reporters: "We condemn this terrorist explosion and all these
explosions wherever they happen. Nothing justifies them."
Khattar Abou Diab, a Middle East expert at the University of
Paris, said the attack was clearly linked to the Syria crisis
and Hassan was one of the few security chiefs protecting
Lebanon's sovereignty and independence.
"This is now revenge against a man who confronted the
Syrians and revenge against a district, a Christian district in
the heart of Beirut. Regional powers are fighting in Syria and
now also want to fight in Lebanon," he said.
Hezbollah condemned the bombing and called on the security
forces and judiciary "to exert maximum efforts to uncover the
perpetrators and bring them to justice".
The U.S. government also condemned the bombing and
reiterated its concerns about increasing sectarian tensions in
Lebanon and a spillover from Syria.
French President Francois Hollande urged Lebanese
politicians to stay united and prevent attempts to destabilise
the country. The Vatican and the European Union also condemned
the attack.
Bombings were a hallmark of the civil war but the last such
attack in Beirut was in 2008.
Beirut has undergone massive reconstruction to repair the
war damage and in recent years has enjoyed a tourist boom,
boosted by the city's pulsating nightlife. That source of
revenue, crucial to Lebanon's prosperity, is now under threat.