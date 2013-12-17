BEIRUT Dec 17 A car bomb exploded on a remote
rural road in the Bekaa Valley early on Tuesday near a Hezbollah
base, causing casualties, Lebanon's National News Agency
reported.
Details of the incident were unclear but pictures on
Lebanese television channels from the scene appeared to show at
least two badly damaged vehicles, one of them overturned, and a
pile of blackened, twisted metal.
A series of car bombs have struck the Lebanese capital
Beirut and the northern city of Tripoli in recent months, part
of a wave of violence fuelled by sectarian tensions over the
civil war in neighbouring Syria.
The National News Agency said ambulances were seen racing to
the area, on a road linking the Bekaa villages of Sbouba and
Hrabta, which was then sealed off. A security source said there
appeared to be blood on the ground near the site.
Al Manar, the television channel of the militant Hezbollah
group, also said the explosion was a car bomb near one of its
bases and that there were casualties.
Lebanon's Sunni Muslims support the rebels fighting to
overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose Alawite faith
is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. Shi'ite Hezbollah has sent
fighters to support Assad, while many Sunni Muslim jihadis have
flocked to Syria to join the rebels.
