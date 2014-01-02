* Health minister says 66 wounded in attack
* Bomb follows series of attacks on Shi'ite, Sunni targets
* Violence fuelled by conflict in neighbouring Syria
BEIRUT, Jan 2 A car bomb killed at least five
people in Hezbollah's stronghold in southern Beirut on Thursday,
the latest in a series of deadly attacks on Shi'ite and Sunni
targets in Lebanon.
Several other cars were destroyed by the force of the blast,
the blackened and twisted wreckage smouldering on the street in
front of buildings whose facades were torn off by the explosion.
Health Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said five people were
killed and 66 wounded. A security source said the blast was
caused by a car bomb.
People at the scene said that in addition to the five
confirmed dead, the charred remains of a body was found on
Thursday evening. A security source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said the body was that of a suicide bomber.
The explosion occurred less than a week after former finance
minister Mohamad Chatah, a critic of the Shi'ite Hezbollah
militant group and its ally Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
was killed along with six others by a car bomb in Beirut.
Last summer, bombs exploded in southern Beirut and outside
two Sunni Muslim mosques in the northern city of Tripoli,
killing scores of people. Bombers also struck the embassy of
Hezbollah's Iranian backers in southern Beirut in November.
The violence has been fuelled by sectarian tensions over the
conflict in neighbouring Syria, where Assad is fighting Sunni
Muslim rebels battling to overthrow him. Assad is from the
minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ism.
Hezbollah has sent fighters to join Assad's forces, while
Lebanese Sunni Muslim fighters have supported the rebels.
FIGHTING IN TRIPOLI
Clashes broke out in Tripoli on Thursday evening between
Lebanese militias who support opposing sides of the Syrian war,
a regular occurrence following such bombing in the small
Mediterranean country.
A women from the Alawite Jebel Mohsen neighbourhood was
killed by sniper fire from militants in the Sunni district of
Bab al-Tabbaneh, her family said. A further five people were
wounded in street battles which included gunfire and explosions,
residents said.
"(Terrorism) is being directed towards all people. It is
being directed to create sectarian strife among Lebanese," the
health minister told reporters.
The bomb struck just after 4 p.m. when the streets of
southern Beirut's Haaret Hreik district were packed with rush
hour traffic. A Reuters Television cameraman said Hezbollah
members fired into the air to disperse people, fearing possible
subsequent explosions.
Hezbollah's deputy Sheikh Naim Qassem called for calm and
the "quick formation of a national unity cabinet", after months
with a caretaker government in the country following the
resignation of the prime minister in March.
"Lebanon is on the road to ruin if there is no political
understanding," he told Hezbollah's al Manar television.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
explosion, which was condemned by both sides of Lebanon's
sectarian divide. It was not clear if a specific person was
targeted by the bomb.
Foreign Minister Adnan Mansour appealed for international
support to curb the violence and cut off financial aid and other
support for bombers.
"Everyone must work to curb the sources of terrorism. If
not, this whirlpool will envelop everyone. Lebanon is suffering,
others are suffering, everyone is suffering," he told Al Arabiya
Television.
