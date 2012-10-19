Investigators work at the site of an explosion in the Ashrafiyeh district, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

UNITED NATIONS The U.N. Security Council condemned a bomb attack on Friday that killed senior Lebanese intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, widely seen as a foe of Syria, and demanded an end to attempts to destabilize Lebanon through political assassinations.

"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the terrorist attack on 19 October 2012 in Beirut, which killed Brigadier General Wissam al-Hassan," the 15-nation council said in a unanimously agreed-upon statement.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of any attempt to destabilize Lebanon through political assassinations and demanded an immediate end to the use of intimidation and violence against political figures," it said.

(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Bill Trott)