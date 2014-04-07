SIDON, Lebanon At least five people were killed in fighting on Monday between Palestinian factions in a refugee camp near Lebanon's southern city of Sidon, local sources said.

They said the fighting broke out between fighters from a group orginally linked to Palestinian President Mohammad Abbas's Fatah group and a rival militant organisation.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the clashes in the Mieh Mieh camp, in which at least 10 people were wounded.

Fatah and a range of Islamist factions compete for influence in Mieh Mieh and the nearby Ain al-Hilweh, two of the 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon that are home to more than 200,000 registered refugees.

Tensions in the camps and in Lebanon as a whole have been been exacerbated by the conflict in neighbouring Syria. More than a million Syrian refugees have poured into Lebanon along with many Palestinians, displaced by three years of war.

(Reporting by Ali Hashisho)