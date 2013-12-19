NEW YORK Dec 19 Fitch Ratings on Thursday
revised down the sovereign foreign currency long-term credit
rating for Lebanon to negative from stable citing increased
political risks, deteriorating public debt dynamics and weak
economic growth prospects.
The credit rating was affirmed at B, five notches below
investment grade, Fitch said in a statement.
"The involvement of Hezbollah and Sunni groups in the
neighbouring Syrian conflict has increased sectarian tensions
domestically," Fitch said referring to the civil war in Syria
that has left an estimated 100,000 dead and millions more forced
from their homes.
Standard & Poor's rates Lebanon B-minus with a negative
outlook, one notch below Fitch. Moody's Investors Service has
the nation one notch above Fitch at B1 with a negative outlook.
