Lebanon's former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri walks into the parliament building, during the presidential elections in parliament, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT Lebanese President Michel Aoun asked Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri on Thursday to form a new government, the presidency said in a statement, after he secured the support of a majority of MPs.

Hariri, who was formerly prime minister from 2009 to 2011, was expected to be named to the position again as part of a political deal that resulted in Aoun being elected head of state by parliament on Monday.

(Writing by Tom Perry)