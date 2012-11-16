BEIRUT Nov 16 Lebanon's economy is expected to
grow by 2 percent this year, central bank chief Riad Salameh
said on Friday.
That would mark a sharp slowdown from last year. The
government says the economy grew 5.2 percent in 2011 but
economists are sceptical.
The International Monetary Fund said in September that weak
government policies have led to a slowdown in investment in
Lebanon. The conflict in neighbouring Syria is also hurting
investment and slowing policymaking as sectarian tensions within
the Lebanon government have increased following the war in
Syria.
Lebanon saw rapid growth until early 2011 when the economy
ground to a halt following a government collapse and fallout
from the early stages of the uprising in Syria.
