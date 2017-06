A forensic official (L) takes pictures of a damaged Israeli embassy car after an explosion in New Delhi February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

BEIRUT Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah denied Israeli accusations on Thursday that his group was behind bombers who targeted Israeli missions in India and Georgia this week.

"I assure you that Hezbollah has nothing to do with this," he told supporters. Israel accused Iran and Hezbollah of being behind twin bomb attacks that targeted Israeli embassy staff in India and Georgia on Monday, wounding four people.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)