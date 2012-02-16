BEIRUT Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah denied Israeli accusations on Thursday that his group was behind bombers who attacked Israeli missions in India and Georgia this week.

"I assure you that Hezbollah has nothing to do with this," he told supporters. Israel accused Iran and Hezbollah of being behind twin bomb attacks on Israeli embassy staff in India and Georgia on Monday, wounding four people. Tehran also denied the Israeli accusations.

Nasrallah was speaking at an event marking the fourth anniversary of the assassination of its military commander Imad Moughniyah. The Shi'ite group accused Israel of killing Moughniyah in a car bomb in Syria and has vowed revenge.

Israel has denied involvement, and said that it has since foiled several Hezbollah attempts to kidnap Israelis abroad.

Nasrallah reiterated the group's vow to respond to Moughniyah's killing: "As long as there is blood in the veins of any (member) of Hezbollah (then) the day when we will avenge the killing of Imad Moughniyah will come."

Hezbollah fought against Israel in a 34-day war in 2006 after the group captured two Israeli soldiers in a cross-border raid. Some 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, were killed and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers, died.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by Andrew Roche)