BEIRUT Jan 15 Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed
Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday that Israeli strikes inside
Syria were also an aggression against Syria's regional allies
and they have the right to retaliate.
"The frequent attacks on different sites in Syria is a major
breach. We consider (them) hostilities against all the
resistance axis," he told the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV
broadcast.
"(Retaliation) is an open issue ... It is not only Syria's
right to respond but also it is the right of the axis of
resistance to respond. When this right will be executed is
subject to certain criteria ... it could happen any time."
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)