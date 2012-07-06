BEIRUT, July 6 Lebanon suffered its third day
with only patchy Internet connectivity on Friday after the fibre
optic cable it relies on was severed 30 miles (50 km) off the
coast of Egypt.
Telecoms Minister Nicholas Sehnaoui posted on his Twitter
account that nearby Cyprus has agreed to reroute traffic until
the cable was repaired.
"This will increase the speed back to normal all over
Lebanon," he said.
But the Internet in the capital Beirut remained slow, or not
working at all, on Friday, hampering businesses that are already
suffering in some places because of the threat of a spillover
from the conflict in neighbouring Syria.
"It is like running an engine at less than full power. A
three-day outage for Lebanon is like losing 10 percent of the
country's monthly productivity, especially for a service-based
economy," CEO of private Internet provider Terranet Khaldoun
Farhat said.
Farhat said the outage had been a large cost for his
business. To keep providing Internet access, he has had to buy
satellite bandwidth for four times the price he normally pays
the government.
"This is one more disruption to economic activity that we
don't need," said Nassib Ghobril, chief economist at Byblos Bank
Group. "The telecoms sector needs to be reformed. It needs to be
liberalised," he said.
Lebanon is famed for its entrepreneurs who persevere even
during the depths of war but its snail-pace and costly Internet
service has been an embarrassing blot on the economy.
Ookla, a company that tests Internet speeds around the
world, has often ranked Lebanon last on its global Net Index,
and the country has generally been lower down than many less
developed nations such as Afghanistan and Burkina Faso.
Many blame Internet problems on a backwards policy which
allocates the state-owned land-line provider Ogero 80 percent of
the market, pushing out private companies. The state monopoly is
a significant financier for the treasury, critics say.
Farhat says Lebanon is in dire need of a backup cable.
Cyprus lies between Lebanon and the damaged section of the
cable but back up lines have kept its Internet working so it can
provide help for Lebanon.
(Reporting by Douglas Hamilton and Oliver Holmes; Editing by
Alison Williams)