BEIRUT Nov 7 Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif on
Monday became the first foreign minister to meet Lebanon's new
president, a move that underscored Tehran's tussle for influence
in Beirut with its regional arch rival Saudi Arabia.
A Christian leader and close ally of Lebanon's Iran-backed
Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah who was elected president last
week, Aoun also met an envoy sent by Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad earlier in the day.
Iran, which welcomed Aoun's election as a victory for
Hezbollah, is a political and military ally of Assad in the
Syrian civil war. Assad's troops are supported by Iran-backed
militias and Hezbollah fighters from neighbouring Lebanon.
Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran also back opposing
factions in Yemen, Iraq and Bahrain and broke diplomatic ties
earlier this year after Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite cleric
and a subsequent attack by protesters on its embassy in Tehran.
Speaking on arrival at Beirut airport, Zarif, who was
accompanied by a high profile political and economic delegation,
said he hoped to expand ties with Lebanon.
Former army commander Michel Aoun was elected by the
Lebanese parliament as president last Monday, ending a 29-month
presidential vacuum. Aoun then asked Sunni Muslim leader Saad
al-Hariri to start consultations to form a new government of
which Hariri would be prime minister.
The empty presidency was a symptom of an underlying
political struggle between rival factions in Lebanon, which has
been made worse by the war in neighbouring Syria. It has
paralysed decision-making, economic development and basic
services, and raised fears for the country's stability.
The deal to appoint Aoun as president and Hariri as prime
minister has underscored Hezbollah's dominant role in Lebanon.
It has also demonstrated a diminished position for Hariri's main
regional backer, Sunni Saudi Arabia, which seems more focused on
confronting Iranian influence elsewhere in the region.
Under Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system, worked out
upon independence and confirmed after a bitter 15-year civil
war, the president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime
minister a Sunni and the speaker of parliament a Shi'ite.
Syrian envoy Mansour Azzam, who is head of presidential
affairs, greeted Aoun on behalf of Syria's Assad, saying he
hoped Aoun's election would contribute to stability in Lebanon
and in the region.
Azzam said there would be "no new page" in Syria-Lebanon
relations and they would continue in a balanced way.
Aoun's meetings with Iranian and Syrian dignitaries came on
the same day as Prime Minister-designate Hariri said Lebanon's
new administration was a chance to revive ties with the Gulf
Arab countries.
"The formation of the government is a chance to renew the
emphasis on Lebanon's Arab identity and return momentum and heat
to Lebanon's relations with its brethren in the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC)," Hariri said after meeting GCC ambassadors to
Lebanon.
