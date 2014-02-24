BEIRUT Israeli warplanes struck a target in eastern Lebanon near the border with Syria on Monday, security sources said.

It was not immediately known what the target was or the exact location of the air strike, which was in a mountainous area near the border.

The Israeli army declined to comment but an Israeli security source confirmed that there had been "unusually intense air force activity in the north", referring to Lebanon.

The eastern Lebanon border area is frequently used by smugglers. Israeli planes have struck in the area several times in the last two years, and security sources say the targets may have been trucks of weapons destined for Lebanon's Hezbollah group from Syria.

