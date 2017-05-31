BEIRUT May 30 Lebanon's interior ministry
banned the new Wonder Woman film from cinemas on Wednesday
because an Israeli actress plays the lead role, a ministry
source and a security official said.
Lebanon considers Israel an enemy country and the Ministry
of Economy and Trade oversees a boycott of any business
transaction concerning Israel.
An interior ministry source said they had issued an order to
ban the movie, which stars former Israeli army soldier Gal
Gadot, based on a recommendation from the General Security
directorate.
The distributor for Warner Brothers in the region said the
movie was set to premiere officially in most of Beirut's major
cinemas on Wednesday night, after private showings had been held
the day before. The public release screenings were cancelled a
few hours in advance.
The Ministry of Economy had said in a statement on Tuesday
that it had asked the General Security directorate to prevent
screenings of Wonder Woman due to Gadot's role in the film.
Israel fought a month-long war with its Lebanese foe
Hezbollah in 2006, and has targeted the Iranian-backed armed
group with strikes in Syria in recent years but there has been
no major direct confrontation.
The 2006 war killed around 160 Israelis, most of them troops
fighting inside Lebanon, while 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly
civilians, died in Israel's military barrages.
A U.N.-monitored ceasefire has largely held since the 2006
war, which also displaced a million people in Lebanon and nearly
500,000 in Israel.
