BEIRUT Aug 17 The Iranian-backed Lebanese group
Hezbollah said on Friday it could kill tens of thousands of
Israelis by striking specific targets in Israel with what it
described as precision-guided rockets.
"I tell the Israelis that you have a number of targets, not
a large number ... that can be hit with precision rockets ...
which we have," Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah
said in a broadcast speech.
He said he would not name the targets and did not say
whether the rockets were newly acquired weapons.
Nasrallah said his group could strike a limited number of
targets in Israel which if hit would lead to mass casualties - a
possible reference to Israeli nuclear facilities, though he said
he did not spell out what he meant.
Israel, the only Middle East country outside the nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), has never confirmed or denied
having nuclear weapons.
"Hitting these targets with a small number of rockets will
turn ... the lives of hundreds of thousands of Zionists to real
hell, and we can talk about tens of thousands of dead," said
Nasrallah.
Nasrallah was speaking on the occasion of Jerusalem Day,
marked each year on the last Friday of Ramadan in accordance
with a tradition established by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the
late supreme leader of Iran.