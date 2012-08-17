* Pledges to hit targets that will cause mass death
By Tom Perry
BEIRUT, Aug 17 Hezbollah said on Friday it could
kill tens of thousands of Israelis by hitting targets with what
it described as precision-guided missiles in a declaration that
seemed aimed at deterring Israeli strikes on Lebanon or its
regional backer Iran.
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his
group could turn the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis
"to real hell" by hitting a small number of number of targets
which he said was "not large" - a possible reference to nuclear
facilities, though Nasrallah would not go into details.
"During any stage of an attack on our country, if we are
forced to use or target this type of target, to protect our
people and country, we will not hesitate," he said.
Nasrallah's remarks will likely be factored into Israeli
calculations ahead of any military action against Iran, which is
pursuing a nuclear programme viewed as an existential threat in
Israel.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak has said he believes his
country would suffer up to 500 casualties in any conflict aimed
at wiping out Iran's nuclear facilities - which both Israel and
Western powers believe Tehran is using to develop nuclear
weapons.
"We can talk about tens of thousands of dead," Nasrallah
said in a speech to mark Jerusalem Day, commemorated on the last
Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan according to a
tradition established by Iran's late Ayatollah Khomeini.
"I tell the Israelis that you have a number of targets, not
a large number ... that can be hit with precision rockets ...
which we have," Nasrallah said.
"Hitting these targets with a small number of rockets will
turn ... the lives of hundreds of thousands of Zionists to real
hell," he said.
Israel, thought to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed
power, has repeatedly threatened military action if diplomacy
fails to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue. Iran denies seeking
a bomb and says its nuclear work has only peaceful purposes.
Hezbollah is a Shi'ite Islamist guerrilla and political
movement founded after the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982
with Iran's help and has deep ideological links to the Islamic
republic.
The group last fought Israel in 2006 during a 34-day war in
which 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160
Israelis, mostly soldiers, were killed.
Since that war, the group has a number of time suggested it
had expanded its arsenal in an apparent strategy of deterrence.
Nasrallah did not say whether the precision-guided rockets
he described in his speech were a new addition to the group's
arsenal. Marking Jerusalem Day in Tehran, Iranian President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said there was no place for Israel in a
future Middle East.
Nasrallah said Israel was still debating whether to attack
Iran because "Iran was strong and brave". "We all know that the
Islamic republic's response will be very great and thunderous if
it is targeted by Israel".