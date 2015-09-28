AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 A journalist who ignored a
court order to take down videos that risked exposing the
identities of witnesses in the case of Lebanese prime minister
Rafik al-Hariri's murder should serve a year in prison, a Hague
prosecutor said on Monday.
Television reporter Karma al-Khayat had shown "no remorse or
regret", and should also pay a 100,000-euro ($112,000) fine,
prosecutor Slobodan Zecevic told a sentencing hearing at the
Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Monday.
Khayat has described her conviction for contempt of court,
as an attack on the free press. A judge was due to sentence her
later on Monday.
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)