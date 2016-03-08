AMSTERDAM, March 8 Appeals judges at a special
court in The Hague quashed the conviction of a Lebanese
journalist who was accused of exposing witnesses in the trial of
the alleged assassins of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik
al-Hariri.
Journalist Karma al-Khayat was convicted last year of
failing to obey a court order to remove from the internet video
interviews with purported witnesses in the case surrounding
Hariri's 2005 assassination.
Prosecutors had accused Khayat and her television station Al
Jadeed of seeking to undermine the case against Hariri's alleged
killers by running a series of five broadcasts purporting to
expose the confidential witnesses in the case.
In their ruling published on Tuesday, appeals judges found
there was no proof that Khayat had ever received the court's
e-mail ordering her to remove the video interviews. They also
overturned the 10,000-euro fine she was sentenced to pay.
Five suspects - all linked to the Hezbollah political party
- are on trial in absentia at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon,
which was set up to investigate and prosecute the people behind
the waterfront bomb blast which killed Hariri and 21 others.
For Khayat and her supporters, the charges were an attempt
to intimidate the free press as it attempted to act as a
watchdog over the publicly funded court.
Appeals judges also upheld Khayat's earlier acquittal on the
more serious charge of exposing the purported witnesses. They
likewise upheld the earlier acquittal on all charges of the TV
channel, of which Khayat is now vice-chairperson.
The United Nations-backed tribunal was set up in The Hague
after Lebanon's then-government said it lacked the resources and
means to investigate the killing, which pushed the eastern
Mediterranean country to the brink of civil war.
The suspects are still at large.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gareth Jones)