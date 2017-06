WADI KHALED, Lebanon Syrian artillery hit villages in northern Lebanon on Saturday killing two women and a man and wounding scores more after opposition rebels crossed the border into Lebanon, residents said.

Residents of the Wadi Khaled region said several mortar bombs started falling on farm buildings five to 20 km (3 to 12 miles) from the border at around 2 a.m.

At midday on Saturday villagers reported more explosions.

(Reporting by Roula Naeimeh; Writing by Oliver Holmes, editing by Diana Abdallah)