BEIRUT Two people were shot dead and others injured on Monday in a Palestinian refugee camp in south Lebanon after a dispute between rival political groups triggered bursts of gunfire, Reuters witnesses said.

Abdallah Qablawi, a member of the mainstream Palestinian faction Fatah, was shot by Omar al-Nattur, who belongs to a hardline Islamist group. A relative of al-Nattur was then shot dead in revenge, the Reuters witnesses and Lebanon's National News Agency said.

At least two people were injured in the dispute and the subsequent gunfire, one witness said. Shops closed their doors and people fled the camp as tensions between the rival groups built up.

Ain al-Hilweh camp, near the southern Lebanese coastal city of Sidon, has regularly seen factional disputes spiral into deadly violence.

Lebanon's Palestinian camps mainly fall outside the jurisdiction of the Lebanese security services.

