BEIRUT, March 20 Lebanon's parliament gave a
newly-formed cabinet a vote of confidence on Thursday, ending
almost a year of political deadlock during which the country has
been pulled further into the civil war in neighbouring Syria.
The approval - by 96 of the 101 parliamentarians who
attended the vote - was widely expected after the government
reached a compromise last week on a policy statement following
weeks of dispute that brought it to the verge of collapse.
The vote gave Lebanon a fully empowered government for the
first time in more than a year, raising hopes of holding
presidential elections before President Michel Suleiman's
mandate expires in May and finally conducting parliamentary
polls that were postponed last year due to the political
impasse.
Until Prime Minister Tammam Salam's government was formed
last month, the country was ruled by a caretaker government
following the resignation of his predecessor Najib Mikati.
Mikati resigned in March 2013 as parties aligned with the
Shi'ite Hezbollah movement and a Sunni-led rival bloc pursued a
power struggle exacerbated by their support for opposing sides
in Syria's three-year-old civil war.
Speaking shortly before the vote, Salam said
parliamentarians had highlighted three priorities for Lebanon:
"Achieving security, addressing the tragedy of displaced Syrians
and holding the presidential election on schedule."
But he warned against inflated expectations.
"I would like to emphasise in front of you what all Lebanese
know. Nothing will be promised that the government cannot
achieve, so do not expect miracles."
The policy statement approved last week fell short of
explicitly enshrining Hezbollah's role in confronting Israel but
would give all citizens the right to resist Israeli occupation
or attacks.
Israel says it has the right to defend itself against
attacks from Lebanon.
The Lebanese statement made the organisation of presidential
and parliamentary elections the main priority, while also
pledging to take "all possible measures to stimulate key
economic sectors, first among them tourism."
Lebanon, still struggling to recover from its own 1975-1990
civil war, has found its internal rifts aggravated by the
conflict in Syria, whose sectarian divisions mirror its own.
Lebanon's economic growth dropped to about 1.5 percent in
2013 from an average of eight percent a year from 2007 to 2010.
Tourism, which directly accounted for more than 10 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) before the current turndown, has
fallen off by about 40 percent as deteriorating security has
scared off visitors from the Arab Gulf and Europe.
The policy statement also said the government would
"accelerate measures related to licensing for oil drilling and
extraction." Potential gas and oil reserves off Lebanon's
Mediterranean coast have raised hopes that Lebanon could in the
long term bring down debt which stands at 140 percent of GDP.
But political wrangling has obstructed progress even as
neighbouring countries stake out their claims. A row over who
would control Lebanon's energy portfolio thwarted an earlier
attempt at forming a government.
The new government will also have to cope with the roughly
one million Syrian refugees living inside its borders who have
strained the already threadbare public infrastructure and
threatened to upset its precarious sectarian balance.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)