BEIRUT Nov 12 Lebanon's parliament on Thursday approved a law which allows the government to borrow more in foreign currency, at the first legislative session in over a year.

Lebanon needs the parliament's permission to issue new Eurobonds next year. It issued a $1.3 billion Eurobond last month. The country's ratio of overall debt to gross domestic product (GDP) is around 140 percent. (Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by John Davison and Mariam Karouny; Editing by Toby Chopra)