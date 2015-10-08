BEIRUT Oct 8 Lebanon's parliament speaker
cancelled the last day of this week's meeting aimed at
discussing ways out of a political crisis after politicians made
no progress on issues including high-level security
appointments, the National News Agency said.
The three-day "national dialogue" called by Nabih Berri
started on Tuesday and was aimed at finding solutions to a
stalemate that has paralysed government and helped fuel weeks of
street protests.
The talks were set to run into Thursday but Berri postponed
the next session until Oct. 26.
The political crisis is linked to wider regional turmoil,
including the war in neighbouring Syria which has driven well
over 1 million refugees into Lebanon.
The government, formed last year with Iranian-Saudi backing,
has struggled to take even the most basic decisions including
over important appointments in security agencies. The presidency
has been vacant since last year when Michel Suleiman's term
expired without any agreement on who should replace him.
The dialogue involving sectarian political rivals comes
after weeks of protests that have occasionally turned violent.
Thousands of Lebanese took to the streets in anger over trash
disposal, corruption and government incompetence.
The rallies have been organised independently of the main
sectarian parties in a direct challenge to the political system.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Louise Ireland)