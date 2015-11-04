* Berri says legislation needed for country
* Unclear if rival groups will attend session for
"important" laws
* With no elections, parliament extended its own term until
2017
BEIRUT, Nov 4 Lebanon's parliament speaker on
Wednesday called parliament to convene next week in the first
attempt for months to bring deeply divided politicians together
to pass laws vital to keeping the paralysed state afloat.
Lebanese politicians, bitterly divided by their own
rivalries and wider conflict in the region, have been unable to
take even basic decisions, including where to dump the country's
rubbish. The paralysis of government was laid bare again in
recent days when the government failed to pay the army on time.
"The resumption of legislative work has become more than a
necessity for the country," parliament speaker Nabih Berri said
in a statement, calling the session for next Thursday and
Friday. It was not immediately clear whether enough MPs would
attend the session to secure a quorum.
Lebanon's main political blocs have been unable to agree an
agenda for a legislative session, obstructing previous efforts
to convene the chamber. One of the rare occasions parliament met
was a year ago, when it extended its own term until 2017, after
legislative elections were postponed for a second time.
"There is an agreement in principle on attendance of the
session to pass important laws, otherwise the country will be in
danger. We cannot continue in the country in this way - no
government sessions, no legislative sessions, complete paralysis
in the institutions of state," a politician close to Berri told
Reuters.
Berri's statement did not say which laws would be on the
agenda. The governor of Lebanon's central bank, widely seen as
one of the only functioning institutions of state, told Reuters
on Tuesday it was essential parliament convene to pass laws for
development loans, debt issuance, and banks.
World Bank loans approved for Lebanon will be cancelled
unless approved by parliament before the end of the year,
risking more pain for an economy already hit by the deadlock.
Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk, a political opponent of
Berri and his allies including the Shi'ite party Hezbollah,
echoed the urgent need for a legislative session in comments to
al-Akhbar newspaper, saying a set of financial laws needed to be
approved.
"For the first time in 22 years, there is a serious threat
to the Lebanese pound if Lebanon delays approving the laws
before the end of the year," said Machnouk, a member of the
Future Movement led by Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri.
Parliament has also failed to elect a new head of state in
the absence of consensus on who should fill the position that
fell vacant when Michel Suleiman's term expired 17 months ago.
Berri has called 30 sessions to elect a new president.
The unity government headed by Prime Minister Tammam Salam
is also barely functioning. It includes Hezbollah, which is
backed by Iran, and Hariri's Future Movement, backed by Saudi
Arabia.
The picture is further complicated by deep rivalries between
Christian leaders allied to Hezbollah and the Future Movement.
Illustrating the policymaking paralysis, the finance
minister had to take an exceptional legal measure on Monday to
pay soldiers whose salaries were late. He warned that government
must meet to agree future transfers - indicating the problem
could recur unless cabinet convenes.
The army, which recruits from across Lebanon's sectarian
communities, has been the guarantor of civil peace in the
country since the end of its 1975-90 civil war.
Meanwhile, the government has also failed to find a solution
to the trash crisis that allowed refuse to pile up in the
streets of Beirut this summer. The search for a new dump has
been complicated by resistance from local communities, with
politicians rejecting a number of proposed sites.
(Writing by Tom Perry/Laila Bassam; Editing by Dominic Evans)