BEIRUT Nov 12 Lebanon's parliament convened on Thursday for its first legislative session in more than a year as lawmakers prepared to vote on mostly financial issues vital to keeping the paralysed state afloat.

The two-day session, which began shortly after 0900 GMT, will focus on passing laws crucial to development loans, debt issuance and banks. Lebanon's political deadlock means it risks missing out on World Bank loans that parliament needs to approve by year-end. (Reporting by Laila Bassam, writing by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet)