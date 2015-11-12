* No president for 17 months, government not functioning
* Law passed easing loans, tax evasion on agenda
* A Christian party walks out, regional rivalries fester
By Laila Bassam and John Davison
BEIRUT, Nov 12 Lebanon's parliament held its
first legislative session in more than a year on Thursday and
started passing financial laws the paralysed state urgently
needs to stay afloat.
Thorny political issues were left off the agenda, with the
focus primarily on development loans, debt issuance and banks,
but one party still walked out, underlining the divisions that
continue to stall progress.
The Middle East's only Christian presidency has been vacant
since May 2014 because lawmakers cannot agree on a candidate.
Lebanese politics has long been dogged by sectarian rifts and
personal rivalries but the war in neighbouring Syria has
exacerbated them even further.
"Everyone is suffering," Riyad Taljeh, one of the many
exasperated citizens on the streets outside told Reuters. "There
is no president, the country is in the middle of a political
wrestling and all of this is piling up. Everyone is ignoring
these problems and we are swept away in the wind."
The country, which hosts more than a million refugees from
the Syrian war, risks losing millions of dollars in World Bank
development loans which parliament needs to approve by year-end.
MPs, who met following pressure from international bodies
and their own central bank, approved several laws including one
law permitting the government to borrow more in foreign
currency. Lebanon is one of the most heavily indebted countries
in the world, with a ratio of overall debt to gross domestic
product (GDP) at around 140 percent.
Trans-border cash movements, cooperation to fight tax
evasion and amendments to the money laundering law were also
high on the agenda at the two-day session, as was a law to
release additional funds to pay public sector wages.
REGIONAL RIVALRIES
Politics has long been complicated by competition between
regional powers who have a decisive influence over rival
Lebanese factions.
The current barely-functioning unity government headed by
Prime Minister Tammam Salam includes both Hezbollah, which is
backed by Iran, and Saad al-Hariri's Future Movement, backed by
Tehran's regional rival Saudi Arabia. Iran and Saudi Arabia also
back opposing sides in the Syrian war.
Lebanon's main political blocks had previously been unable
to agree on an agenda, obstructing efforts to convene the
chamber. Some parties were still threatening a boycott until
late on Wednesday.
In a sign the political impasse would remain difficult to
break, one Christian party walked out of parliament at the
beginning of the session, objecting to the passing of laws
without a president in office. Under an agreement that ended
Lebanon's civil war, the president must be a Christian.
"This session is unconstitutional (and) illegitimate,"
Kataeb party leader Sami Gemayel said in front of supporters
protesting outside afterwards.
Politicians have failed to agree on even basic decisions,
including where to dump rubbish.
