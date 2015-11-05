China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
BEIRUT Nov 5 Lebanon's Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Thursday a parliament meeting would go ahead next week after lawmakers agreed on an agenda for the session.
The agenda, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, included mostly financial issues.
Parliament speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday called parliament to convene next week in the first attempt for months to bring deeply divided politicians together to pass laws vital to keeping the paralysed state afloat. (Reporting by John Davison)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.