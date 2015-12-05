BEIRUT Dec 5 Lebanon's Maronite patriarch on
Saturday urged the political factions to elect a new president,
effectively throwing his weight behind a power-sharing plan that
would make an ally of Syria's Bashar al-Assad head of state.
The head of the Maronite Christian community, Patriarch
Beshara al-Rai, met leaders of Christian political parties this
week, including the touted candidate Suleiman Franjieh, after
Saudi Arabia lent its backing to the plan.
"I call on the political blocs to move responsibly,
objectively and mindfully towards this new, serious initiative
in order to elect a president," he said at a mass north of
Beirut and quoted by Lebanon's National News Agency.
Rai urged parties to "rise above personal and factional
interests" in order to fill the post, which has been vacant for
18 months. He hoped progress could be wrapped up by the end of
the year.
The lack of president has contributed to a political crisis
that has paralysed state institutions, including the government
which has been unable to take basic decisions. Political
rivalries have been exacerbated by the war in neighbouring
Syria.
The proposal, tabled by Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri,
would see him return to Lebanon as prime minister and make
Maronite politician Franjieh president. Hariri is backed by
Saudi Arabia, while Franjieh is a family friend and close ally
of Assad, who is backed by Saudi's regional rival Iran.
Under Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system, the
president must always be a Maronite Christian. Two other
politicians, Michel Aoun and Samir Geagea, have been vying for
the post, but neither has been able to garner the cross-party
concensus required.
Franjieh said late on Wednesday his candidacy was not yet
official but he was waiting for Hariri to formally endorse it.
