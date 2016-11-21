Rouhani leads Iran presidential race - interior ministry official
DUBAI/BEIRUT President Hassan Rouhani is leading the vote count in Iran's presidential election, interior ministry official Ali Asghar Ahmadi told reporters on Saturday.
BEIRUT Lebanon is keen to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, a statement from the office of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Monday.
Aoun is a close ally of the powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah which is backed by Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional rival. Saudi Arabia's Prince Khaled al-Faisal, on an official visit to Lebanon, invited Aoun on Monday to visit his country.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
DUBAI/BEIRUT President Hassan Rouhani is leading the vote count in Iran's presidential election, interior ministry official Ali Asghar Ahmadi told reporters on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft carried out what the U.S. military described as an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. aircraft designed to detect radiation while it was flying in international air space over the East China Sea.