BEIRUT Lebanon is keen to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, a statement from the office of Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Monday.

Aoun is a close ally of the powerful Shi'ite group Hezbollah which is backed by Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional rival. Saudi Arabia's Prince Khaled al-Faisal, on an official visit to Lebanon, invited Aoun on Monday to visit his country.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Richard Balmforth)