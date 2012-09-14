BRIEF-Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
* Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
BEIRUT, Sept 14 Pope Benedict arriving in Lebanon on Friday for a three-day visit as civil war rages in neighbouring Syria called for a halt to weapons imports to Syria which he said were a "grave sin".
Speaking to reporters aboard his plane, the pope praised the Arab Spring, calling it a positive "cry for freedom" as long as it was accompanied by religious tolerance.
* Forestar confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal
* Jaguar Mining Inc- will issue common shares at a price of CDN$0.44 per share for gross proceeds of approximately US$6 million